Thomas Rhett at Rupp Arena

Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon which includes a stop in downtown Lexington on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Rupp Arena.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time."

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/