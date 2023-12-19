A Celtic Christmas with The Founding at The Virginia Theater

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2023 7:00 PM EST

THE VIRGINIA PRESENTS A CELTIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE FOUNDING

All ages (Under 18 must accompany ticket-holding adult, all parties must present ID)

No refunds

View our refund policy, bag policy and other FAQs here: https://thevirginiaky.com/faq/

Doors 6 p.m. / Show 7 p.m.

About the band:

The Founding is a Progressive Folk band from Kalamazoo, Michigan. With their timeless, powerful approach to songwriting and unique instrumentation, they strive to balance tradition and innovation as they bring new music to life. This genre-defining band has performed at theaters and festivals throughout the United States. Band members include Elizabeth June, John Robey, Joel Tyrone Myers, Lukas Stanley, Patrik Hartson, and Kyle Pitcher.

