Edwin McCain with Adam Stewart at The Virginia Theater

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2023 7:00 PM EST

THE VIRGINIA PRESENTS EDWIN MCCAIN WITH ADAM STEWART

All ages (Under 18 must accompany ticket-holding adult, all parties must present ID)

General Admission | Standing Only

No refunds

View our refund policy, bag policy and other FAQs here: https://thevirginiaky.com/faq/

Doors 6 p.m. / Show 7 p.m.

About Edwin McCain

Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. After recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the US as a solo artist, with his full band or his acoustic trio. Recently, he’s added orchestras to his repertoire, performing with symphonies in select markets where he brings his powerful songs to majestic new heights.

About Adam Stewart

Singer/songwriter Adam Steward hails from Stamping Ground, KY, and performs a unique blend of Americana-style alternative country.

For more information, please visit thevirginiaky.com/