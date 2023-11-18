Peter Antoniou "Psychic Comedian" at The Virginia Theater

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 7:00 PM EST

SHOW DETAILS

14 and older only, children 18 and under must attend with ticket-holding adult

General Admission | Seated

doors 6p / show 7p

ABOUT PETER ANTONIOU

From amazing the judges on America’s Got Talent, to headlining in Las Vegas, to selling out shows in London’s West End, Peter Antoniou’s mind-reading skills have astounded audiences around the globe. Combining razor-sharp British wit with a stunning ability to know exactly what you are thinking, Peter’s shows are interactive and unforgettable. Join him as he reads minds and tickles funny bones, telling jokes and fortunes live onstage.

“You are a wizard” – Simon Cowell

“Should be put on a pedestal above his competitors” – Broadway Baby

“It’s unbelievable what you can do” – Howie Mandel

“Sharp and Fast… a balance of humour and amazement” – The Scotsman

“You are the total package” – Heidi Klum

