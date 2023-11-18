Peter Antoniou "Psychic Comedian" at The Virginia Theater
The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Kentucky 42501
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 7:00 PM EST
14 and older only, children 18 and under must attend with ticket-holding adult
General Admission | Seated
doors 6p / show 7p
ABOUT PETER ANTONIOU
From amazing the judges on America’s Got Talent, to headlining in Las Vegas, to selling out shows in London’s West End, Peter Antoniou’s mind-reading skills have astounded audiences around the globe. Combining razor-sharp British wit with a stunning ability to know exactly what you are thinking, Peter’s shows are interactive and unforgettable. Join him as he reads minds and tickles funny bones, telling jokes and fortunes live onstage.
“You are a wizard” – Simon Cowell
“Should be put on a pedestal above his competitors” – Broadway Baby
“It’s unbelievable what you can do” – Howie Mandel
“Sharp and Fast… a balance of humour and amazement” – The Scotsman
“You are the total package” – Heidi Klum
For more information, please visit thevirginiaky.com/