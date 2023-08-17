Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Aug. 17 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup showcase.

August's show features Cincinnati comedians Chris Weir and Billy DeVore plus Louisville comics June Dempsey, Crystal Phoenix and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Be there for a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Li'l Toasty's!

For more information, please cli.re/45250-aug.-17-comedy-night-at-gravely

Comedy
502.724.8311
