Funniest Person In Louisville opening round
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Aug. 20 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round
The Funniest Person in Louisville contest continues its second year with an opening-round contest at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.
The audience helps decide who advances.
Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/43098/t/tickets