Funniest Person In Louisville Semifinal at Monnik Beer Company

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Funniest Person In Louisville semifinal

Join Louisville Laughs for the semifinals of the 2023 Funniest Person In Louisville Contest!

15 comics who advanced past the opening rounds will compete to advance to the finals in hopes of being named Funniest Person In Louisville!

On the line is $1,500 to the top comics, bookings and bragging rights.

The audience gets to vote and help decide who advances.

Join us at Monnik for a fun night, great craft beer and delicious food.

For information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/43801/t/tickets

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
