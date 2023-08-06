× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 33 12 standup comics compete to be named Funniest Person In Louisville

Aug. 6 Funniest Person In Louisville opening round

The Funniest Person in Louisville contest continues its second year with an opening-round contest at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics will compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories to advance to become named the Funniest Person in Louisville.

The audience helps decide who advances.

Join us for a night of laughter, competition, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/43097/t/tickets