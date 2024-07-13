× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at Awry Brewing on 7/13 to celebrate Awry's 1st anniversary! Grab a pair of headphones, a fresh brew, and head on up to the rooftop!

Awry Brewing Anniversary Party: One Year, Still Here

Join us at Awry Brewing for a special silent disco on Saturday, July 13th. It's Awry's 1st anniversary party and we're stoked to close out the night with a rooftop silent disco! The music for the night will be curated in part by the fine folks who run Awry Brewing and they've guaranteed a full night of bangers! We can't wait for this epic celebration!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73943/t/tickets