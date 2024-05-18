× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens B-Movie: Werewolf of London (1935) – In-Person

B-Movie: Werewolf of London (1935) – In-Person at Yew Dell Garden

$20- $25 per person.

Back by popular demand, we are rolling out another B(otanical)-Movie. This time, we’ll screen Werewolf of London (1935) about a botanist who collects a Tibetan flower that only blooms in moonlight; it also happens to be temporary antidote for werewolfism. Afterward, we’ll sort out the “would plants really do that” questions while learning about plants that bloom at night, the significance of May’s Flower Moon cycle, and our favorite carnivorous plants.

Gates open at 5 pm, movie starts at 7 pm. Come early to purchase dinner and bar service from Martha Lee’s Kitchen, and walk the gardens.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/