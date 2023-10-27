B-The Underwater Bubble Show - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand B-The Underwater Bubble Show B-The Underwater Bubble Show

B-The Underwater Bubble Show

Tickets: $20 (main floor front)/$10 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price

Mr. B, an office worker and creature of habit, discovers a small aquarium that magically appears inside his briefcase. His audience joins him on a journey to Bubblelandia, a wondrous underwater world full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and more. This modern fairy tale—brought to life with the help of special effects and, of course, bubbles!—is sure to delight all ages.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/b-the-underwater-bubble-show/