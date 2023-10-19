The Back Page: An Evening with Byron Crawford - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

The Back Page: An Evening with Byron Crawford

He is Kentucky’s preeminent storyteller of our people and places, and now many of those stories have come together in a new book and for a special program with Byron Crawford. The book, The Back Page, is a compilation of his back page essays for Kentucky Living magazine celebrating rural Kentucky. But the Lincoln County native has been telling stories his entire life with WHAS Radio and TV with his On the Road series, a column in the Courier Journal for thirty years, his series Kentucky Life on KET, and for the last twelve years his columns in Kentucky Living. He is “one of us,” as folks like to say. Crawford says his unique gift is finding the little story within the big story. And no matter what it is, it’s magical and full of life lessons. Join us as the Frazier History Museum partners with Kentucky Living and Kentucky Electric Cooperatives for a night of good old-fashioned storytelling with Byron Crawford—and a surprise or two.

Copies of signed books will be available for purchase. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, October 19

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $25 ($20 Contributor-Level Members & Up)

