× Expand CincyFests Logo for Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew Festival

Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew Festival - Newport

Calling all bacon, bourbon, and beer enthusiasts! Get ready for a mouthwatering festival like no other, taking place at Newport's Festival Park at the Levee. FREE ADMISSION!

This delightful event brings together a diverse array of food vendors, all showcasing menu items that must feature the irresistible flavors of bacon, bourbon, or beer. Indulge in a culinary adventure as you explore the unique and creative dishes crafted by these talented vendors, each offering their own twist on these beloved ingredients.

From bacon-infused burgers to bourbon-glazed ribs and beer-battered delights, there's something to satisfy every craving. And for those looking to enhance their bourbon experience, be sure to visit the Bourbon Experience Tent, where you can immerse yourself in the rich history and flavors of this iconic spirit. This festival is a true celebration of the culinary wonders that can be created with bacon, bourbon, and beer, bringing together flavors and experiences that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Don't miss out on this unforgettable feast for the senses at Newport's Festival Park at the Levee!

For more details, check out the CincyFests app on the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, please visit thingstodocincinnati.com/bacon-bourbon-and-brew-festival