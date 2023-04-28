Bad de Soto's Big Brain- artwork by Tad DeSanto
Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Bad de Soto's Big Brain- artwork by Tad DeSanto at Pyro Gallery
April 28 - May 28, 2023
Opening Reception on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 9pm
Artist Talk: Saturday, May 20, 2pm
Okay, it’s magic. Something from nothing. Stuff on the
street, trash in the alley. Bring it home. Make something.
Or some masonite, paper, oil sticks, paint. Hands working,
brain buzzing. A memory floats to the surface, a funny
phrase, or a social/political comment that needs saying,
pictured to pierce the wall of indifference. A smile or a smirk my just dessert.
PYRO hours
Thursday: 12-6 PM
Friday: 12-6 PM
Saturday: 12-6 PM
For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com