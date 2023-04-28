Bad de Soto's Big Brain- artwork by Tad DeSanto at Pyro Gallery

April 28 - May 28, 2023

Opening Reception on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 9pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, May 20, 2pm

Okay, it’s magic. Something from nothing. Stuff on the

street, trash in the alley. Bring it home. Make something.

Or some masonite, paper, oil sticks, paint. Hands working,

brain buzzing. A memory floats to the surface, a funny

phrase, or a social/political comment that needs saying,

pictured to pierce the wall of indifference. A smile or a smirk my just dessert.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com