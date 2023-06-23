× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science: Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) – In-Person Workshop

$20 – $25 per person

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens continues their film series, Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science, with the classic, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956). After watching this film, learn from Yew Dell's Horticulture Team about how plant spores (alien or otherwise!) and seed pods really behave. Bring your best, “would plants really do that?” questions for the team to answer. Gates open at 6PM to visit gardens before the film begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/