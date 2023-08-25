Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science: Konga (1961) – In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science: Konga (1961) – In-Person

$20 - $25 per person.

Yew Dell’s film series – Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science – continues with the forgotten gem, Konga (1961). After watching this film, learn from our real botanists/Horticulture Team about how insectivorous and carnivorous plants really behave, and the link between plant and animal life. Bring your best “would plants really do that?” questions for Yew Dell’s Team to answer. Gates open at 6 pm, and the movie starts at 7 pm.

Education & Learning, Home & Garden
502.241.4788
