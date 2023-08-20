Baker Hunt Annual Student Art Show

Baker Hunt to host their annual Student Art Show, showcasing the work created by students in multiple disciplines including painting, mosaics, ceramics, stained glass and more.

Join Baker Hunt on Sunday, August 20th from noon-3:00 pm to enjoy student artwork, a stroll through campus, and light bites.

Cash awards will be given in multiple categories and mediums, each selected by a panel of judges.

Learn more at www.bakerhunt.org.