Baker Hunt Crawfish Boil Take Out

Annual Mardi Gras Take-Out

Baker Hunt announces their annual crawfish boil take-out. The chefs at Baker Hunt will prepare a Mardi Gras inspired feast, consisting of 2.5 lbs of crawfish boiled with potatoes, corn, onions and Cajun sausage, as well as sides and dessert. Each dinner is big enough to feed two! Pick up will be on February 13th, between 5:00-6:30 pm, and orders should be placed by noon on February 12th. Dinners are limited, so purchase yours while supplies last.

To purchase your dinner and to find more information, visit their website, www.bakerhunt.org/events.