Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Barktoberfest

FREE Admission.

Get ready for a paw-some time at Oldham Gardens for the first-ever Barktoberfest. Live music by The Aesthetic, many dog friendly vendors, a dog costume contest and parade, and the launch of the Oldham Gardens Mutt Club!

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-10-13 18:00:00 ical