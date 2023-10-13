Barktoberfest - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
FREE Admission.
Get ready for a paw-some time at Oldham Gardens for the first-ever Barktoberfest. Live music by The Aesthetic, many dog friendly vendors, a dog costume contest and parade, and the launch of the Oldham Gardens Mutt Club!
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
