× Expand Janice Reid Kaia Kater joins JSP for Barn Raisin' 2024

Barn Raisin': Conservation, Culture & Cuisine

Join guests of honor Matthew and Karine Maynard of Maynard Studios as we raise funds to support land conservation at Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) and celebrate the Maynard’s significant contributions to the park and Commonwealth.

Enjoy an appetizer, dinner and dessert by True North Catering plus a cash bar with wine, beer and bourbon. Bid on uniquely Kentucky arts and culture experiences in our live and silent auctions. Round out the evening with a concert by innovative folk musician Kaia Kater, acclaimed by NPR’s Tiny Desk, Rolling Stone and The Guardian. Experience it all in JSP’s historic tobacco barn at Kentucky’s only sculpture park featuring 40 acres of over 70 artworks!

Barn Raisin’ is an intimate event with limited tickets. Purchase your tickets today.

For more information, please call 502.352.7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/barnraisin.