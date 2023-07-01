Barney’s Auto Fest - The Cherry House
to
The Cherry House 2419 S. Hwy. 53 , Kentucky 40031
Rods & Quads Custom Car Club
Barney’s Auto Fest
FREE admission.
Join Barney Barnett for this Open Car Show on the grounds of The Cherry House in La Grange. Cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome with no pre-registration required. Registration closes at 1:30 p.m. day of show and all entries must have their window sticker in places. Door prizes and awards, first 150 registered receive Dash Plaque. Cash Give-A-Way of $250 at Awards Ceremony. This is an annual event for Rods & Quads Custom Car Club.
