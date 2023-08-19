Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day - Oldham County History Center

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day

FREE

Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! Held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn, this program will feature special guests from the Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day - Oldham County History Center - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day - Oldham County History Center - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day - Oldham County History Center - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Barnyard Fun! 4-H Extension Day - Oldham County History Center - 2023-08-19 10:00:00 ical