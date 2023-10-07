Barnyard Fun! Cardmaking - Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Barnyard Fun! Cardmaking
Join us at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn for Barnyard Fun! Get an early start on making cards to give to Veterans for Veterans Day. Free to the public.
