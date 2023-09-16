× Expand Oldham County History Center Barnyard Fun! Constitution Day!

FREE

Barnyard Fun! Constitution Day!

Visit the Oldham County History Center to celebrate Constitution Day! Constitution Day (Citizenship Day) commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens. Visit the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn to learn about the US Constitution and participate in this educational yet exciting FREE Barnyard Fun event, which includes guests form the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/