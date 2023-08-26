Barnyard Fun! Creating a Special Altar to Honor a Loved One - La Grange

× Expand Oldham County History Center Barnyard Fun! Creating a Special Altar to Honor a Loved One

FREE

Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! Held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn, this program will feature a special way to honor a loved one.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/