Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan - La Grange

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan

FREE

Visit the Oldham County History Center for an excited session of Barnyard Fun in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the History Center campus. Join volunteer Jan Jasper and learn what’s happening in the Colonial Garden.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan - La Grange - 2023-08-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan - La Grange - 2023-08-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan - La Grange - 2023-08-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan - La Grange - 2023-08-05 10:00:00 ical