Barnyard Fun! In the Garden with Jan

FREE

Visit the Oldham County History Center for an excited session of Barnyard Fun in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the History Center campus. Join volunteer Jan Jasper and learn what’s happening in the Colonial Garden.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/