Barnyard Fun! Geology Day at Oldham County History Center

Barnyard Fun! Geology Day

Barnyard Fun! Geology Day

FREE

Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! Speical guests will be the Kyana Geological Society. Program is free to the public and held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/