Barnyard Fun! Geology Day at Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Barnyard Fun! Geology Day
Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! Speical guests will be the Kyana Geological Society. Program is free to the public and held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor