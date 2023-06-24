Barnyard Fun! Geology Day at Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Barnyard Fun! Geology Day

FREE

Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for some Barnyard Fun! Speical guests will be the Kyana Geological Society. Program is free to the public and held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
