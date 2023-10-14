Barnyard Fun! Hearth Cooking and Soap Making - Oldham County History Center

Barnyard Fun! Hearth Cooking and Soap Making

Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for the last Barnyard Fun Day of the season! Program is free to the public and held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

