Barnyard Fun! Heritage Skills Day
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Join staff at the Oldham County History Center for the BIGGEST Barnyard Fun day of the season! Program is free to the public and held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
