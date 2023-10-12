× Expand Bernheim Forest Brown bat at Bernheim

Bats of Bernheim Evening Stroll

Bats have declined significantly in the last two decades, and several species are endangered with some species in danger of going extinct.

Join Kelly Vowels, Research Coordinator for an evening stroll around Lake Nevin, to discuss the species of bats found in Bernheim Forest.

Learn about new technology that is helping in the study of bats and what this research is telling us about their habits. This program is a great way to learn about bats’ ecological impacts while enjoying the evening at Bernheim.

Members $10; non-members $15

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bats-of-bernheim-evening-stroll/