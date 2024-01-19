× Expand Mill Springs Re-enactment

Battle of Mill Springs Anniversary Event

On Friday, January 19, 2024, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument is hosting a luminaria event from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. commemorating the 162nd Anniversary of the Battle of Mill Springs. Over 200 luminaries will be placed at Tour Stop #3: Last Stand Hill representing the casualties inflicted during the battle. An engaging program using soldier’s letters will follow speeches by both the Sons of Union Veterans and Sons of Confederate Veterans organizations along with memorial wreaths being placed. Visitors are welcomed to help place luminaries before the event begins and engage in the commemorative program.

The Battle of Mill Springs was fought on January 19, 1862, near present-day Nancy, Kentucky, by US and Confederate forces determined to influence control of the state for their respective sides. Speaking for President Abraham Lincoln, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton called the outcome a “brilliant victory” which helped solidify the state for the Union.

For more information about this event or the park, call the park Wednesday through Sunday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 606.636.4045. All activities including parking are free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit the park’s website at: www.nps.gov/misp