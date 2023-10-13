BBQ "Smoke Off" - La Grange State Farm

× Expand Jennifer Jacobs/State Farm BBQ "Smoke Off"

BBQ "Smoke Off"

$10 per person.

Calling all BBQ enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for October 13th and join Jennifer Jacobs – State Farm Insurance for an evening of mouthwatering delights. Think your smoked meat is unrivaled? Here’s your chance to prove it. Email Ashley at Ashley@insuremejennifer.com to secure your spot on the contenders list. Whether you specialize in Brisket, Pork or Chicken, we want to see what you’ve got! All proceeds go to The Arrow Fund.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/