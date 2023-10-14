The Bees and the Birds - Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

The Bees and the Birds

Return to our enchanting Wildlife Viewing Room!

Enjoy uninterrupted views of avian wonders and buzzing pollinators with the company of one of Bernheim’s very own naturalists!

Whether you are a novice or seasoned explorer, or a family out to explore, the Wildlife Viewing Room will leave you with a feeling of connection to our forest and lasting memories.

This is a FREE program, but registration is encouraged.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/the-bees-and-the-birds-3/

Education & Learning, Outdoor
502.955.8512
