Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session

Tour included with admission/RSVP is required for participation.

Do you wonder how magic happens in Yew Dell’s Nursery? Step behind the Hoop House Covers with their Horticulture Team to see for yourself. Tour includes an overview lecture, a tour of the production spaces and a rare chance for attendees to shop the Nursery with Jacob, Paul, and Jeff.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens - 2023-08-27 13:00:00 ical