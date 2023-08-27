Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session - Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Behind The Scenes Nursery Tour & Guided Shopping Session
Tour included with admission/RSVP is required for participation.
Do you wonder how magic happens in Yew Dell’s Nursery? Step behind the Hoop House Covers with their Horticulture Team to see for yourself. Tour includes an overview lecture, a tour of the production spaces and a rare chance for attendees to shop the Nursery with Jacob, Paul, and Jeff.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/