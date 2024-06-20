Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The complete schedule is as follows:

June 6: The Turkeys

June 13: Soul Pocket

June 20: Tickled Pink Electric Trio

June 27: Caysen Hammonds & Family

July 11: Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs

July 18: Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 25: Moonshine Drive

Aug. 1: Ben Levin & The Heaters

Aug. 8: Hippie House

Aug. 15: Burning Caravan

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org/activities/music-bcm