Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Behringer-Crawford Concert Series

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. 

The complete schedule is as follows:

June 6:      The Turkeys

June 13:    Soul Pocket

June 20:    Tickled Pink Electric Trio

June 27:    Caysen Hammonds & Family

July 11:     Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs

July 18:     Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 25:     Moonshine Drive

Aug. 1:      Ben Levin & The Heaters

Aug. 8:      Hippie House

Aug. 15:    Burning Caravan

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors. 

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. 

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org/activities/music-bcm

Info

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859.491.4003
Google Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Concert Series - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Concert Series - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Concert Series - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Behringer-Crawford Concert Series - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 ical