Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music Golden Jubiilee

BEREA COLLEGE CELEBRATION OF TRADITIONAL MUSIC GOLDEN JUBILEE

Clear your calendars! October 12-15 is the GOLDEN JUBILEE, 50th annual Celebration of Traditional Music at Berea College! We kick off with a concert by the fabulous McCrary Sisters on Thursday, October 12. The weekend will feature concerts, workshops, jams, dancing, lectures, Dinner-on-the-Grounds and our second annual Saturday KIDZONE!

Performers from the first CTM will be featured, including

The McLain Family Band, our Lifetime Achievement Award winners

Donna and Lewis Lamb

The Ritchie Nieces

The Berea College Black Music Ensemble

Rich Kirby.

Other performers include

Don Pedi (our L.Allen Smith performer),

The Lua Project with Mexilachian music

Clifton Hicks,

and Julie Nelms.

The dance band will be Al and Alice White with Liza DiSavino and A.J. Bodnar, with caller Chris Bischoff. Phil Jamison will be a symposium speaker and will give a workshop on flatfooting.

Committee members from the past 50 years will be recognized, as well as a Local Hero Award winner.

The event is planned and produced by the CTM Committee, the Berea College Folk-Roots Ensemble, the Loyal Jones Appalachian Center, and the Berea College Music Department.

More info here. berea.edu/annual-celebration-of-traditional-music

Keep checking our facebook page as well for up-to-date information. Come and join us in a big time!