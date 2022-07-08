× Expand Berea Tourism Green and blue Berea Craft Festival logo on white background with dates

Berea Craft Festival

Over 100 artists from 12 states will be on site with their work and providing demonstrations. 25+ artists are new to the festival.

July 8, 9 and 10, 2022. Friday, Saturday 10am -6pm, and Sunday, 10am-5pm.

HISTORIC INDIAN FORT THEATER, 2047 Big Hill Road– 3 MILES east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

$6.00 Adults. $5.00 for Senior Citizens. Children under 12, FREE.

Parking is free.

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!

For more information call 8599862540 or visit visitberea.com/berea-craft-festival/