Berea Craft Festival

Indian Fort Theater 2047 Big Hill Road, Kentucky 40403

Over 110 artists from all over the United States will be on site with their work and providing demonstrations.

Friday, July 12, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, July 13, 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, July 14, 10:00am – 5:00pm

INDIAN FORT THEATER– 3 MILES east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

$6.00 Adults.

$5.00 for Senior Citizens.

Children under 12, FREE. Parking is free.

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!

For more information, please visit visitberea.com/berea-craft-festival/?fbclid=IwAR3Wvp6JBgZFjASqxRyPD9CtwV2Ex41vT3rg9FM97dJR7qYA_pHQJnL3vwU

