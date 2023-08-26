× Expand Bernheim Forest Forest rays

Bernheim Book Club: Fantasy and Fact – The Magic and Wonder of Nature

If you like connecting with nature through a literary lens, join us for these monthly online discussions.

Each month will have a theme or a topic with both a fiction and a nonfiction option for readers to choose between. Members of the Book Club are encouraged to share their thoughts, provide insights surrounding the text, ask relevant questions, and contribute to a supportive environment.

The club will meet virtually once a month on the fourth Saturday of the month (some exceptions will apply due to Bernheim events). Members who cannot attend the live gatherings can view discussion prompts will be provided in Bernheim’s Facebook Book Club Group. Prompt questions will remain live on Facebook, so you can join at any time and still catch up on previous themes.

Bernheim cannot provide complete texts, so members are responsible for finding copies of the monthly readings.

Suggested readings for August’s theme, Fantasty and Fact – The Magic and Wonder of Nature, are as follows

Fiction: The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkein

Nonﬁction: From the Forest: A Search for the Hidden Roots of Our Fairy Tales by Sara Maitland

Supplemental Resource: Trees: Wisdom at the Root of Folklore by Jo Woolf

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bernheim-book-club-fantasy-and-fact/