Bernheim Book Club: Serenity by the Water

If you like connecting with nature through a literary lens, join us for these monthly online discussions.

Each month will have a theme or a topic with both a fiction and a nonfiction option for readers to choose between. Members of the Book Club are encouraged to share their thoughts, provide insights surrounding the text, ask relevant questions, and contribute to a supportive environment.

The club will meet virtually once a month on the fourth Saturday of the month (some exceptions will apply due to Bernheim events). Members who cannot attend the live gatherings can view discussion prompts will be provided in Bernheim’s Facebook Book Club Group. Prompt questions will remain live on Facebook, so you can join at any time and still catch up on previous themes.

Bernheim cannot provide complete texts, so members are responsible for finding copies of the monthly readings.

Suggested readings for July’s theme, Serenity by the Water, are as follows

Fiction: The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame

Nonﬁction: River Notes: The Dance of Herons by Barry Lopez

Supplemental Resource: PBS series, Rivers of Life, Episode 3 “The Mississippi”

