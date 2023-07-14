× Expand Bernheim Forest Celestial Conjunction at Paranal Celestial Conjunction at Paranal

Bernheim at Night: Laser Guided Star Tour

Enjoy an evening stroll around Lake Nevin with “Star Captains” Bill Napper and other Volunteer Naturalists who will use a laser pointer to help you experience the celestial happenings in the night sky.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bernheim-at-night-laser-guided-star-tour-3/