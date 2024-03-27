× Expand Bespoken Spirits Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits Grand Opening

Bespoken Spirits, the innovative California bourbon maker known for its pioneering approach to bourbon aging, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. The grand opening event is scheduled for March 27th, 2024, from 6 PM to 8 PM at their new distillery in Greyline Station. This marks a significant milestone as Bespoken Spirits transitions its operations to the heart of bourbon country.

To celebrate its grand opening, Bespoken Spirits and Hell House Whiskey are thrilled to host a special appearance by one of its esteemed Artist Partnerships, Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary rock band will join the festivities, and participate in a bottle signing event for their Hell House Whiskey at Total Wine & more the next day from 12 PM to 2 PM followed by their concert at Rupp Arena. Attendees of the grand opening event at Greyline Station can expect an evening filled with tastings of Bespoken Spirits' exceptional bourbons, music, and the chance to mingle with industry experts and bourbon aficionados alike.

For more information visit bespokenspirits.com