The Best of Kentucky Three Day Event! Come Help Us End Intimate Partner Violence.

The Best of Kentucky Event & Gala

The Good Wives Network is proud to present the The Best of Kentucky” Three day Event & Gala being held starting June 9th. Benefitting our Non-Profit Stop the Cycle Of Abuse Program

Check Out All The Activities. You're sure to have one or more you'd like to attend. From Family Scavenger Hunts to a Formal Gala and even Virtual Events The Best of Kentucky Fundraising Event is Going to Be So Much Fun and raise funds for a worthy cause.

Space is extremely limited for this highly exclusive event – reserve your tickets today! Don’t delay get early bird pricing through May 15.

For more information call 4243033468 or visit givebutter.com/c/thebestofky