The Best of Kentucky Event & Gala
to
The Campbell House 1375 South Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Fancy Macelli
The Best of Kentucky Three Day Event! Come Help Us End Intimate Partner Violence.
The Good Wives Network is proud to present the The Best of Kentucky” Three day Event & Gala being held starting June 9th. Benefitting our Non-Profit Stop the Cycle Of Abuse Program
Check Out All The Activities. You're sure to have one or more you'd like to attend. From Family Scavenger Hunts to a Formal Gala and even Virtual Events The Best of Kentucky Fundraising Event is Going to Be So Much Fun and raise funds for a worthy cause.
Space is extremely limited for this highly exclusive event – reserve your tickets today! Don’t delay get early bird pricing through May 15.
For more information call 4243033468 or visit givebutter.com/c/thebestofky