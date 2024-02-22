Best New Bourbons to Try in 2024 - The Kentucky Castle

× Expand Phil Kollin Best New Boubon 2024 Final - 1 Best New Bourbons to Try in 2024

Best New Bourbons to Try in 2024

The bourbon boom is here to stay, and there are tons of new brands on the scene from both established and start-up distilleries. With so many new bourbons always popping up, it's almost impossible to decide whether to buy something different or stick to the old favorites. This is your chance to taste some of what's new that has recently shown up on store shelves!

Join host Phil Kollin of "Phil Talks Whiskey" for a tasting experience featuring the following brands:

-Bardstown Bourbon Company - "Origin Series Bottled in Bond" Bourbon

-Penelope Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

-Jefferson’s Tropics "Aged in Humidity" Bourbon

-Old Forester 1924 10 Year Old Bourbon

This is a great opportunity to separate the bottles which simply have shiny labels and catchy names from those releases that have already turned some heads with the whiskey inside. See what we think is worth taking the time to taste....and worth your money. Maybe even walk away with a new favorite!

After the tasting, you'll enjoy charcuterie prepared by our chef as Phil is available to answer questions. Each ticket includes the four bourbon samples, charcuterie, and a Kentucky Castle branded Glencairn glass.

For more information, please visit thekentuckycastle.com/