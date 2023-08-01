Bet Ison Quilt Exhibit - KFAC

Bet Ison quilt exhibit opens Aug. 1 at KFAC

An exhibition featuring the work of folk artist Bet Ison will open Aug. 1 at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

The exhibit contains ten quilts from self-taught quilt maker Bet Ison and 20 adjunct pieces that inspired the quilts.

Ison started quilting as a teenager in the 1970s. Living in rural Rowan County, Kentucky, Ison continues the Appalachian tradition of quilting with scrap material.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 20.

For more information, please visit moreheadstate.edu