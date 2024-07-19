× Expand Oldham County Chamber of Commerce Bicentennial Fun Run & Walk

Bicentennial Fun Run & Walk

Register NOW for the inaugural Bicentennial Fun Run & Walk, celebrating 200 years of Oldham County and showcasing our county’s walkability! Runners will embark on a 10K course starting at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In and continuing to the Greenways Bicentennial Trail. There will be a turnaround point at the I-71 pedestrian bridge and will end back at the drive-in. Walkers will be transported to the I-71 pedestrian bridge to enjoy a leisurely walk ending at the drive-in. This event celebrates several things: Oldham County’s Bicentennial, the renaming of the Greenways Commerce Parkway Trail to the Greenways Bicentennial Trail, and Oldham County’s walkability and the new pedestrian bridge in Buckner that connects our communities.

All participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt, a unique challenge coin at the finish line. In addition, unwind with food/drink & beer that can be purchased at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In and enjoy a movie for an additional charge. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of community, history and Oldham County’s walkable future.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/