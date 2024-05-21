Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Moondance

Big Band & Jazz is swingin' back for the summer! Catch this FREE concert series on Tuesday nights. Picnics are encouraged and make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater

May 14: The Metrognomes Big Band

May 21: Young at Heart Big Band

May 28: Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors

June 4: Keith McAlily Quartet with Kirby Davis

June 11: Miles Osland Little Big Band​​​​​​​

June 18: Lee Carroll's C the Beat​​​​​​​

June 25: Walnut Street Ramblers​​​​​​​

July 2: Lexington Summer Concert Band- Big Band BOOM

Ecton Park

July 9: Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders​​​​​​​

July 16: DOJO – DiMartino Osland Jazz Orchestra

July 23: Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra​​​​​​​

July 30: Mark Gardner

August 6: Marlin McKay Quintet​​​​​​​

August 13: RPM Quintet

For more information, please call 859.425.2550 or visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance