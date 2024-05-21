Big Band & Jazz FREE Concert Series - Moondance
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Big Band & Jazz is swingin' back for the summer! Catch this FREE concert series on Tuesday nights. Picnics are encouraged and make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Moondance Amphitheater
May 14: The Metrognomes Big Band
May 21: Young at Heart Big Band
May 28: Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors
June 4: Keith McAlily Quartet with Kirby Davis
June 11: Miles Osland Little Big Band
June 18: Lee Carroll's C the Beat
June 25: Walnut Street Ramblers
July 2: Lexington Summer Concert Band- Big Band BOOM
Ecton Park
July 9: Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders
July 16: DOJO – DiMartino Osland Jazz Orchestra
July 23: Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra
July 30: Mark Gardner
August 6: Marlin McKay Quintet
August 13: RPM Quintet
For more information, please call 859.425.2550 or visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance