The BIG Bourbon Night - The Heartwood Lexington

The BIG Bourbon Night - Fall 2023

We're taking over a decade of experience hosting bourbon nights and bringing you the first ever BIG Bourbon Night! Just like always, we're inviting all of our friends, bringing out the good bottles, and doing the night up right...but this time we're making it BIG.

Come and enjoy an evening filled with delicious bourbon, good company, and live entertainment. This in-person event will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023 at The Heartwood in Lexington, KY. Whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for you. Savor the uniqueness of each sip as you mingle with Chad, Sara, and fellow bourbon enthusiasts!

While this event is whiskey-centric at heart, it also aims to bring the community together while raising money for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. A silent auction for charity will be available for bidding throughout the evening. Your attendance will make a difference and contribute to the betterment of our community.

Throughout the evening, enjoy delicious food by Darae and Friends catering, live entertainment, an outdoor whisk(e)y and cigar lounge, and more. So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for a night filled with bourbon!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to support a good cause and have a fantastic time. We can't wait to see you there!

Get Your Tickets

Veterans and active-duty military: Use code BIGNIGHT10 for a 10% discount on your tickets. We value and appreciate your service.

For more, please visit whiskeyambitions.com